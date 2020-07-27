Brokerages Expect Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) to post $149.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.05 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $317.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $781.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $635.46 million to $840.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $896.86 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 385.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

CHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

CHH stock opened at $85.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.36. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

