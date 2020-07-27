Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.36.

Shares of TSCO opened at $146.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $154.48.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,009,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at $12,489,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,230 shares of company stock worth $27,654,411. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

