Brokers Offer Predictions for Benefitfocus Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) – William Blair raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Benefitfocus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). William Blair also issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.96 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNFT. BidaskClub downgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Benefitfocus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

BNFT opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $328.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.63. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 43.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,987,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after buying an additional 903,693 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 48.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,649,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after buying an additional 535,330 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 915,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 728,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 30,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 507,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 303,913 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.