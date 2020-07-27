Brokers Offer Predictions for Suncor Energy Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) – Cormark raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Cormark also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 17.17%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SU. Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 108.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 181.8% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 28.77%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

