Brokers Set Expectations for Goosehead Insurance Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

GSHD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $83.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $87.55.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $389,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 109.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the period. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 14,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $1,219,320.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 652,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,084,711.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 20,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,696,139.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 632,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,580,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 678,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,510. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

