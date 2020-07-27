BT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,878 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.5% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

Microsoft stock opened at $201.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.26. The company has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

