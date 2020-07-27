Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Burlington Stores worth $17,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 26.5% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

NYSE:BURL opened at $186.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.51 and a beta of 0.72. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.13.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $395,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total transaction of $562,878.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.