Cameco (CCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of C($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$345.55 million for the quarter.

Get Cameco alerts:

TSE:CCO opened at C$16.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.49. Cameco has a one year low of C$7.69 and a one year high of C$16.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Several research firms recently commented on CCO. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.