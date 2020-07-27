Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CP. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$390.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$395.00 to C$410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$369.25.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$367.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$349.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$332.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$252.00 and a 12-month high of C$376.00.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total value of C$98,343.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,245,678. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total value of C$323,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205 shares in the company, valued at C$73,681.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

