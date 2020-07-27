Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given New $321.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $299.00 to $321.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CP. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $327.38.

NYSE:CP opened at $274.08 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $280.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.35 and a 200 day moving average of $244.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.30 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.7065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,894,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.7% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

