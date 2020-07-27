Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CSFB raised Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.13.

TSE CU opened at C$33.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$25.25 and a 1-year high of C$42.97.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

