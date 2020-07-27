Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.48). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cfra downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

NYSE:COP opened at $40.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.69. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

