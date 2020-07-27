Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 20.81%. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $14.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CFFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

