CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $295,947.90 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $295,947.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,108,852.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Langley Steinert sold 16,377 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $405,658.29.

On Friday, July 17th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $291,025.44.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Langley Steinert sold 39,478 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $973,922.26.

On Monday, July 13th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $631,729.41.

On Thursday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $648,056.89.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $1,383,441.40.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,357,456.40.

On Friday, June 19th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $653,339.31.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,373,047.40.

On Monday, June 15th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,321,077.40.

Shares of CARG opened at $25.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.02. CarGurus Inc has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 181.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $16,632,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CarGurus by 1,272.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth $3,917,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth $1,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

