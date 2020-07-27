Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 306.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 203.76%. The company had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 55.4% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 34,057 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

NYSE:CARS opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a market cap of $414.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.01.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.