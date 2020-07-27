Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CASA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 40.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,837,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 1,404,069 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 61.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 485,606 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 386,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 117,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 21.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 653,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 116,604 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

