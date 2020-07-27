Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Stake Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 1,874.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,937 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.18% of Catalent worth $20,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $81.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.