Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 24.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CENTA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.47. Central Garden & Pet Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

