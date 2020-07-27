CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Analysts forecast that CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.24 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $9.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. CGI had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CGI from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.32.

GIB opened at $64.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average is $67.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 1,353.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

