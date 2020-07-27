Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $125.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $123.48 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.95.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,144.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,235,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $139,562,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 99.4% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,558,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,643,000 after acquiring an additional 776,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,152,000 after acquiring an additional 312,165 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,557,000 after acquiring an additional 276,619 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

