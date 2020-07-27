China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

