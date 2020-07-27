Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,200.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $780.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMG. Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating and issued a $822.38 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,059.20.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,130.26 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,187.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,068.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $890.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total transaction of $689,592.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,329,586.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,473. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,969,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,798,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,720.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,700,000 after purchasing an additional 197,078 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,714.7% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 131,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,024,000 after purchasing an additional 124,210 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,705 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

