CME Group (CME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect CME Group to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CME Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $168.75 on Monday. CME Group has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.80 and its 200 day moving average is $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CME Group from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 1,229 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

