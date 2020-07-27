CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $356,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $168.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

