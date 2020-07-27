Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 273,719 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,997,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,186 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 124.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,377,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $156,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,967 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,631,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 58.6% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,292,640 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $199,479,000 after buying an additional 1,586,618 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $61.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.