Cohen Lawrence B Sells 308 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cohen Lawrence B cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,421,000 after buying an additional 572,077 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after buying an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after buying an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,139,107,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

