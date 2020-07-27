Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $42.30 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $536,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

