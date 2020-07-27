Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 3,620 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.09% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,252,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 410,364 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 295,196 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 15,773 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $50,631.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,185.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $46,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,073 shares of company stock worth $149,726. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

SPPI stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

