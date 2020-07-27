Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 700 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Danaher by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 10,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 33,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at $378,507,356.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

NYSE DHR opened at $195.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

