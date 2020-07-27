Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,312 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

IWV opened at $187.28 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $198.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.15.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

