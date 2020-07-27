Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New Investment in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,080,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,125,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,548,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:CHX opened at $9.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $750.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 3.57. ChampionX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChampionX

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

