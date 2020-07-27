Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $57.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $130.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

