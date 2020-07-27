Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 200 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $407.78 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.39 and a 1 year high of $431.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $383.55 and a 200 day moving average of $302.20. The stock has a market cap of $250.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.89.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

