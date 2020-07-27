Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 50 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock opened at $337.22 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $384.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.71 and a 200-day moving average of $322.37.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.