Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $349,367,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,802,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 148.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,700,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,606,672,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after purchasing an additional 473,166 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $75.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,622 shares of company stock worth $190,467. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

