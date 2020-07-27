Contrasting Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) & AIkido Pharma (OTCMKTS:AIKI)

Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Geovax Labs has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Geovax Labs and AIkido Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geovax Labs -148.30% N/A -368.45% AIkido Pharma N/A -88.61% -83.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Geovax Labs and AIkido Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geovax Labs $1.18 million 11.86 -$2.37 million N/A N/A AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 4,225.32 -$4.18 million N/A N/A

Geovax Labs has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Geovax Labs and AIkido Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geovax Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

AIkido Pharma beats Geovax Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Geovax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers. The company has collaboration and partnership agreements with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health; the HIV Vaccines Trial Network; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; U.S. Army Research Institute of Infectious Disease; U.S. Naval Research Laboratory; Emory University; University of Pittsburgh; Georgia State University Research Foundation; University of Texas Medical Branch; the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland; the Scripps Research Institute; the Burnet Institute; American Gene Technologies, Inc.; Viamune, Inc.; Vaxeal Holding SA; CaroGen Corporation; Virometix AG; U.S. Department of Defense; Geneva Foundation; Enesi Pharma; and Leidos, Inc. GeoVax Labs, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Smyrna, Georgia.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology development company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company engages in the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Its portfolio includes KPC-34 for the treatment of AML and ALL; and DHA-dFdC drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. AIkido Pharma Inc. has an artificial intelligence and machine learning research agreement with Cogia Biotech LTD. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2020. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

