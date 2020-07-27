Contrasting MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and Nanoflex Power (NYSE:OPVS)

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

MaxLinear has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanoflex Power has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and Nanoflex Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -18.07% 3.11% 1.83% Nanoflex Power N/A N/A -2,468.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MaxLinear and Nanoflex Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 3 6 0 2.67 Nanoflex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

MaxLinear presently has a consensus target price of $29.56, indicating a potential upside of 12.38%. Given MaxLinear’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than Nanoflex Power.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MaxLinear and Nanoflex Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $317.18 million 6.00 -$19.90 million $0.42 62.62 Nanoflex Power $290,000.00 11.43 -$13.52 million N/A N/A

Nanoflex Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MaxLinear.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nanoflex Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of MaxLinear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MaxLinear beats Nanoflex Power on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Nanoflex Power

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, and ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

