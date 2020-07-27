Contrasting Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) & Chewy (NASDAQ:CHWY)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and Ruhnn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -5.05% N/A -28.89% Ruhnn -7.07% -5.83% -4.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chewy and Ruhnn, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 3 13 0 2.81 Ruhnn 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chewy currently has a consensus price target of $53.77, suggesting a potential upside of 16.99%. Given Chewy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than Ruhnn.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chewy and Ruhnn’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $4.85 billion 3.81 -$252.37 million ($0.63) -72.95 Ruhnn $183.01 million 1.72 -$13.06 million N/A N/A

Ruhnn has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chewy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.4% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Ruhnn shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chewy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chewy beats Ruhnn on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 45,000 products from 1,600 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

About Ruhnn

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants. Its online stores primarily provide women's apparel, cosmetics, shoes, and handbags. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 91 online stores. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

