Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Holdings Lowered by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 32,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 97,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,634,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO stock opened at $283.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.25.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $281.47 per share, for a total transaction of $281,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.