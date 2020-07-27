CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 206.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth about $182,000. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRVL. TheStreet raised CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $65,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,060. 50.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $76.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average of $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.89. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.02 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.00%.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

