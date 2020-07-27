COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMRE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 405.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 47,840 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 348,437 shares during the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMRE opened at $5.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $617.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.80 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.42%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. COSTAMARE INC/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

