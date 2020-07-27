Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 387 Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,579,988,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth about $54,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.89.

MCD opened at $198.72 on Monday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.23. The stock has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

