Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New $61,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 90,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 342,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,768 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $769,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $168.55 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,476,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,856,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Richardson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $503,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

