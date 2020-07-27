Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New $66,000 Investment in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 862 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,950. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

MTH stock opened at $91.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

