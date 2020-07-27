Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 50.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.20.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $195.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.46. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

