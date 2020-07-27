Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,486 shares of company stock worth $10,632,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $96.32 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

