Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 199 Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 199 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 28.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,597.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,093 shares of company stock worth $18,320,706. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $251.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.25, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $263.63.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

