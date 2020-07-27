Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes $60,000 Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 427.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $68.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $78.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.46 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $367,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $356,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

