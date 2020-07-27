Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,699,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,755,000 after buying an additional 1,154,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Kroger by 36.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,961,000 after buying an additional 4,413,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,358,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,734,000 after buying an additional 232,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $243,211,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.87.

In other news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Insiders sold 224,059 shares of company stock worth $7,485,124 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

