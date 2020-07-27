Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,401,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,325,000 after acquiring an additional 457,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,863,000 after buying an additional 288,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,075,000 after buying an additional 472,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,243,000 after buying an additional 57,002 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,736,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,382,000 after buying an additional 70,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.32.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATO stock opened at $103.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.